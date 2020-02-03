Monday, Feb. 3
EAST
Delaware St. 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 58
Fairleigh Dickinson 62, Wagner 61
Maryland 94, Michigan St. 53
Merrimack 80, St. Francis Brooklyn 54
Mount St. Mary’s 67, Sacred Heart 58
North Alabama 57, NJIT 55
Oregon 74, UConn 56
Robert Morris 69, Bryant 39
St. Francis (Pa.) 72, CCSU 68
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 54, Prairie View 44
Florida Gulf Coast 81, Jacksonville 68
Howard 64, Coppin St. 52
Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 66
MVSU 68, Grambling St. 57
Mississippi St. 67, Georgia 53
NC A&T 66, SC State 55
Norfolk St. 83, NC Central 75
Stetson 60, North Florida 52
Texas Southern 81, Alabama St. 54
MIDWEST
Indiana 66, Purdue 54
Miami (Ohio) 70, W. Michigan 67
SOUTHWEST
Jackson St. 56, Ark.-Pine Bluff 44
___
