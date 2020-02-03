Listen Live Sports

Women’s College Basketball Scores

February 3, 2020 6:00 pm
 
Monday, Feb. 3

EAST

Delaware St. 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 58

Fairleigh Dickinson 62, Wagner 61

Maryland 94, Michigan St. 53

Merrimack 80, St. Francis Brooklyn 54

Mount St. Mary’s 67, Sacred Heart 58

North Alabama 57, NJIT 55

Oregon 74, UConn 56

Robert Morris 69, Bryant 39

St. Francis (Pa.) 72, CCSU 68

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 54, Prairie View 44

Florida Gulf Coast 81, Jacksonville 68

Howard 64, Coppin St. 52

Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 66

MVSU 68, Grambling St. 57

Mississippi St. 67, Georgia 53

NC A&T 66, SC State 55

Norfolk St. 83, NC Central 75

Stetson 60, North Florida 52

Texas Southern 81, Alabama St. 54

MIDWEST

Indiana 66, Purdue 54

Miami (Ohio) 70, W. Michigan 67

SOUTHWEST

Jackson St. 56, Ark.-Pine Bluff 44

___

