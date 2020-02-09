Sunday, Feb. 9
EAST
DePaul 86, Seton Hall 76
Delaware 77, Hofstra 67
Drexel 67, Northeastern 51
Duquesne 53, Saint Joseph’s 42
Illinois 70, Penn St. 66
Maine 75, Binghamton 65, OT
Marquette 67, St. John’s 57
Maryland 79, Rutgers 50
Richmond 67, La Salle 61
St. Bonaventure 68, Davidson 56
Syracuse 59, Louisville 51
SOUTH
Alabama 68, Auburn 64
Boston College 70, Clemson 68
Duke 74, Miami 55
Elon 85, Coll. of Charleston 57
Florida St. 63, Virginia 55
George Washington 56, VCU 55
Georgia 49, Florida 43
Georgia Tech 62, Wake Forest 52
James Madison 81, Towson 39
Mississippi St. 69, Texas A&M 57
Saint Louis 64, George Mason 51
South Florida 99, Temple 51
Virginia Tech 72, North Carolina 63
William & Mary 63, UNC-Wilmington 55
MIDWEST
Butler 63, Villanova 61
Dayton 71, Rhode Island 60
Georgetown 63, Xavier 50
Indiana 57, Nebraska 53
Iowa 83, Purdue 71
Missouri St. 89, Drake 83
N. Iowa 71, S. Illinois 66, OT
Notre Dame 74, Pittsburgh 52
Ohio St. 82, Wisconsin 74
Oral Roberts 80, N. Dakota St. 76, OT
South Dakota 93, North Dakota 46
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 103, Kentucky 85
Texas 81, Texas Tech 66
FAR WEST
Arizona 65, Oregon St. 58, OT
Stanford 79, Southern Cal 59
Utah 78, Washington St. 66
Washington 61, Colorado 52
