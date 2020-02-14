Listen Live Sports

Women’s College Basketball Scores

February 14, 2020 6:00 pm
 
Friday, Feb. 14

EAST

Columbia 73, Dartmouth 63

Harvard 73, Cornell 58

Penn 85, Brown 73

Princeton 55, Yale 39

Seton Hall 71, Providence 45

Towson 78, UNC-Wilmington 45

SOUTH

Elon 67, Hofstra 50

James Madison 81, Coll. of Charleston 50

William & Mary 80, Northeastern 64

MIDWEST

Bradley 90, Valparaiso 69

DePaul 89, Butler 60

Green Bay 72, Detroit 45

Illinois St. 86, Loyola of Chicago 85, 2OT

Marquette 61, Xavier 48

Milwaukee 74, Oakland 67

St. John’s 77, Creighton 70

FAR WEST

Arizona 64, Washington 53

Arizona St. 62, Washington St. 59

Colorado 64, California 57

Hawaii 70, CS Northridge 66

Oregon 80, UCLA 66

Southern Cal 72, Oregon St. 66

Stanford 97, Utah 64

