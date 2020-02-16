Sunday, Feb. 16
EAST
Boston College 93, North Carolina 75
Drexel 52, Delaware 32
Marist 78, Siena 55
Maryland 106, Penn St. 69
Providence 54, St. John’s 53
Rhode Island 69, St. Bonaventure 67
Rutgers 62, Michigan 41
Syracuse 71, Pittsburgh 53
Towson 83, Coll. of Charleston 72
Villanova 48, Georgetown 40
SOUTH
Arkansas 108, Mississippi 64
Auburn 65, LSU 60
Davidson 79, Duquesne 76
Duke 66, Florida St. 64
Fordham 64, Richmond 47
Georgia 76, Alabama 75, OT
Georgia Tech 65, NC State 61
James Madison 76, UNC-Wilmington 52
Kentucky 73, Mississippi St. 62
Louisville 82, Notre Dame 49
Miami 63, Clemson 48
Northeastern 69, Elon 45
Texas A&M 73, Tennessee 71
UConn 67, South Florida 47
Virginia Tech 73, Wake Forest 62
Wichita St. 69, Tulane 68
William & Mary 71, Hofstra 42
MIDWEST
Bradley 71, Loyola of Chicago 50
Creighton 78, Seton Hall 66
Dayton 72, VCU 67
DePaul 97, Xavier 65
Florida 75, Missouri 67
Green Bay 76, Oakland 51
Iowa 97, Wisconsin 71
Marquette 76, Butler 54
Milwaukee 76, Detroit 51
Northwestern 60, Nebraska 56
Ohio St. 80, Indiana 76
Purdue 70, Illinois 58
Saint Louis 71, UMass 56
Valparaiso 78, Illinois St. 70
SOUTHWEST
Kansas St. 87, Oklahoma 85, OT
TCU 82, Iowa St. 72
FAR WEST
Arizona 72, Washington St. 57
Arizona St. 72, Washington 68
California 88, Utah 74
Oregon 93, Southern Cal 67
Stanford 69, Colorado 66
