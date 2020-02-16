Listen Live Sports

Women’s College Basketball Scores

February 16, 2020 3:00 pm
 
Sunday, Feb. 16

EAST

Boston College 93, North Carolina 75

Drexel 52, Delaware 32

Marist 78, Siena 55

Maryland 106, Penn St. 69

Providence 54, St. John’s 53

Rhode Island 69, St. Bonaventure 67

Rutgers 62, Michigan 41

Syracuse 71, Pittsburgh 53

Towson 83, Coll. of Charleston 72

Villanova 48, Georgetown 40

SOUTH

Arkansas 108, Mississippi 64

Auburn 65, LSU 60

Davidson 79, Duquesne 76

Duke 66, Florida St. 64

Fordham 64, Richmond 47

Georgia 76, Alabama 75, OT

Georgia Tech 65, NC State 61

James Madison 76, UNC-Wilmington 52

Kentucky 73, Mississippi St. 62

Louisville 82, Notre Dame 49

Miami 63, Clemson 48

Northeastern 69, Elon 45

Texas A&M 73, Tennessee 71

UConn 67, South Florida 47

Virginia Tech 73, Wake Forest 62

Wichita St. 69, Tulane 68

William & Mary 71, Hofstra 42

MIDWEST

Bradley 71, Loyola of Chicago 50

Creighton 78, Seton Hall 66

Dayton 72, VCU 67

DePaul 97, Xavier 65

Florida 75, Missouri 67

Green Bay 76, Oakland 51

Iowa 97, Wisconsin 71

Marquette 76, Butler 54

Milwaukee 76, Detroit 51

Northwestern 60, Nebraska 56

Ohio St. 80, Indiana 76

Purdue 70, Illinois 58

Saint Louis 71, UMass 56

Valparaiso 78, Illinois St. 70

SOUTHWEST

Kansas St. 87, Oklahoma 85, OT

TCU 82, Iowa St. 72

FAR WEST

Arizona 72, Washington St. 57

Arizona St. 72, Washington 68

California 88, Utah 74

Oregon 93, Southern Cal 67

Stanford 69, Colorado 66

