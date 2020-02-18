Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Hampton 86, SC-Upstate 73
Presbyterian 64, Gardner-Webb 49
Radford 88, Longwood 76
