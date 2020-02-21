Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

February 21, 2020 6:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

Friday, Feb. 21

EAST

Columbia 76, Brown 66

DePaul 87, Georgetown 69

Delaware 73, Elon 60

Advertisement

Drexel 84, William & Mary 74, OT

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

Fairleigh Dickinson 64, LIU 50

James Madison 86, Northeastern 64

Merrimack 59, Sacred Heart 45

Mount St. Mary’s 62, Robert Morris 59

Penn 67, Dartmouth 31

Princeton 66, Harvard 45

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

St. Francis Brooklyn 80, Bryant 77

Towson 71, Hofstra 54

Villanova 61, Marquette 47

Wagner 63, CCSU 56

Yale 65, Cornell 51

MIDWEST

Butler 76, Creighton 61

Cleveland St. 83, Oakland 64

Green Bay 75, Ill.-Chicago 49

IUPUI 60, Milwaukee 53

Missouri St. 76, Evansville 62

S. Illinois 60, Indiana St. 42

Xavier 61, Providence 42

Youngstown St. 72, Detroit 66

FAR WEST

Arizona 85, Utah 69

Arizona St. 65, Colorado 59

Oregon 93, California 61

UCLA 70, Washington St. 62

Washington 75, Southern Cal 66

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Research Lab scientists monitor the Arctic environment

Today in History

1862: Legal Tender Act passed to help finance the Civil War