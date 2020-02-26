Wednesday, Feb. 26
EAST
Binghamton 66, UMBC 58
Boston U. 48, Lehigh 47
Bucknell 76, Colgate 65
Buffalo 88, Miami (Ohio) 72
Davidson 70, La Salle 61, OT
Hartford 70, Stony Brook 67
Holy Cross 64, Army 61
Lafayette 55, American U. 48
Loyola (Md.) 64, Navy 54
Maine 71, New Hampshire 62
Mass.-Lowell 78, Albany (NY) 75
UMass 51, Saint Joseph’s 47
SOUTH
Nicholls 57, Houston Baptist 53
Old Dominion 60, FAU 49
SE Louisiana 87, McNeese St. 48
Saint Louis 60, Richmond 57
Stephen F. Austin 61, Northwestern St. 45
UCF 67, Temple 64
VCU 48, George Mason 36
MIDWEST
Ball St. 66, Toledo 60
Bowling Green 82, Ohio 68
Cent. Michigan 76, W. Michigan 60
Dayton 78, St. Bonaventure 51
Kansas St. 60, Iowa St. 51
Kent St. 68, Akron 50
Michigan St. 72, Illinois 58
N. Illinois 65, E. Michigan 59
UConn 105, Cincinnati 58
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 94, Sam Houston St. 91
Incarnate Word 68, Lamar 67, OT
Kansas 83, Oklahoma 80
Oklahoma St. 74, Texas Tech 58
Texas 77, TCU 67
Texas A&M-CC 43, New Orleans 40
FAR WEST
Cal Poly 56, UC Santa Barbara 52
Utah Valley 74, California Baptist 57
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.