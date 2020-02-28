Friday, Feb. 28
EAST
Columbia 62, Harvard 57
Dartmouth 82, Cornell 79, OT
Princeton 81, Brown 39
Providence 62, Georgetown 55
Seton Hall 69, Xavier 59
St. John’s 85, Butler 80, OT
Towson 76, Delaware 66
Yale 71, Penn 54
SOUTH
Coll. of Charleston 67, Hofstra 63
James Madison 69, Drexel 39
UNC-Wilmington 61, Northeastern 48
William & Mary 74, Elon 61
MIDWEST
Creighton 67, Villanova 47
Drake 83, Loyola of Chicago 75
IUPUI 87, Ill.-Chicago 51
Indiana St. 70, Evansville 58
Valparaiso 72, N. Iowa 69
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 72, UALR 54
FAR WEST
Arizona 73, Stanford 72, OT
Oregon St. 75, Washington 61
Southern Cal 69, Utah 66
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.