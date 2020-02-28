Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

February 28, 2020 6:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

Friday, Feb. 28

EAST

Columbia 62, Harvard 57

Dartmouth 82, Cornell 79, OT

Princeton 81, Brown 39

Advertisement

Providence 62, Georgetown 55

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Seton Hall 69, Xavier 59

St. John’s 85, Butler 80, OT

Towson 76, Delaware 66

Yale 71, Penn 54

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 67, Hofstra 63

James Madison 69, Drexel 39

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

UNC-Wilmington 61, Northeastern 48

William & Mary 74, Elon 61

MIDWEST

Creighton 67, Villanova 47

Drake 83, Loyola of Chicago 75

IUPUI 87, Ill.-Chicago 51

Indiana St. 70, Evansville 58

Valparaiso 72, N. Iowa 69

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 72, UALR 54

FAR WEST

Arizona 73, Stanford 72, OT

Oregon St. 75, Washington 61

Southern Cal 69, Utah 66

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Exercise Arctic Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base

Today in History

1863: Congress passes Civil War conscription act