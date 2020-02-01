Listen Live Sports

Women’s Top 25 Fared

February 1, 2020 3:48 pm
 
1. South Carolina (20-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Tennessee, Sunday.

2. Baylor (19-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas, Wednesday.

3. Oregon (18-2) at Colorado. Next: at No. 4 UConn, Monday.

4. UConn (19-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Oregon, Monday.

5. Louisville (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Florida State, Thursday.

6. Stanford (19-2) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Sunday.

7. N.C. State (20-1) did not play. Next: at Duke, Sunday.

8. UCLA (18-2) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Arizona State, Sunday.

9. Mississippi State (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Monday.

10. Oregon State (18-4) beat Utah 77-65. Next: vs. No. 19 Arizona State, Friday.

11. DePaul (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Providence, Sunday.

12. Gonzaga (21-1) vs. BYU. Next: at Pacific, Thursday.

13. Kentucky (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Sunday.

14. Florida State (17-4) at Pittsburgh. Next: at No. 5 Louisville, Thursday.

15. Texas A&M (18-3) did not play. Next: at LSU, Sunday.

16. Arizona (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Sunday.

17. Maryland (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan State, Monday.

18. Iowa (18-3) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Sunday.

19. Arizona State (16-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 UCLA, Sunday.

20. Indiana (17-5) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Monday.

21. South Dakota (20-2) did not play. Next: at Denver, Sunday.

22. Tennessee (17-4) did not play. Next: at No. 1 South Carolina, Sunday.

23. Northwestern (18-3) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

24. Missouri State (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois State, Sunday.

25. Arkansas (17-4) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Sunday.

