Women’s Top 25 Fared

February 6, 2020 9:20 pm
 
1. South Carolina (21-1) at No. 25 Arkansas. Next: vs. No. 4 UConn, Monday.

2. Baylor (20-1) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Saturday.

3. Oregon (20-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Arizona, Friday.

4. UConn (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. Memphis, Friday.

5. Louisville (21-1) vs. No. 17 Florida State. Next: at Syracuse, Sunday.

6. Stanford (20-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 UCLA, Friday.

7. N.C. State (22-1) beat Virginia Tech 71-59. Next: vs. No. 5 N.C. State, Thursday.

8. Mississippi State (21-3) beat No. 23 Tennessee 72-55. Next: vs. No. 16 Texas A&M, Sunday.

9. Oregon State (18-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Arizona State, Friday.

10. UCLA (19-2) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Stanford, Friday.

11. Gonzaga (22-1) at Pacific. Next: at Saint Mary’s, Saturday.

12. Arizona (18-3) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Oregon, Friday.

13. Maryland (18-4) at No. 18 Indiana. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.

14. DePaul (20-3) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Friday.

15. Kentucky (18-4) beat Alabama 66-62. Next: at No. 25 Arkansas, Sunday.

16. Texas A&M (18-4) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Mississippi State, Sunday.

17. Florida State (18-4) at No. 5 Louisville. Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday.

18. Indiana (18-5) vs. No. 13 Maryland. Next: at Nebraska, Sunday.

19. Arizona State (16-6) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Oregon State, Friday.

20. Iowa (19-4) beat Nebraska 76-60. Next: at Purdue, Sunday.

21. Northwestern (19-3) vs. Michigan State, Monday.

22. South Dakota (21-2) did not play. Next: at North Dakota, Sunday.

23. Tennessee (17-6) lost to No. 8 Mississippi State 72-55. Next: at LSU, Thursday.

24. Missouri State (18-3) did not play. Next: at Northern Iowa, Friday.

25. Arkansas (18-4) vs. No. 1 South Carolina. Next: vs. No. 15 Kentucky, Sunday.

