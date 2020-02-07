1. South Carolina (22-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 UConn, Monday.
2. Baylor (20-1) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Saturday.
3. Oregon (20-2) vs. No. 12 Arizona. Next: vs. No. 19 Arizona State, Sunday.
4. UConn (20-2) beat Memphis 94-55. Next: at No. 1 South Carolina, Monday.
5. Louisville (21-2) did not play. Next: at Syracuse, Sunday.
6. Stanford (20-2) vs. No. 10 UCLA. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Sunday.
7. N.C. State (22-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 N.C. State, Thursday.
8. Mississippi State (21-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Texas A&M, Sunday.
9. Oregon State (18-4) vs. No. 19 Arizona State. Next: vs. No. 12 Arizona, Sunday.
10. UCLA (19-2) at No. 6 Stanford. Next: at California, Sunday.
11. Gonzaga (23-1) did not play. Next: at Saint Mary’s, Saturday.
12. Arizona (18-3) at No. 3 Oregon. Next: at No. 9 Oregon State, Sunday.
13. Maryland (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.
14. DePaul (21-3) beat St. John’s 71-65. Next: at Seton Hall, Sunday.
15. Kentucky (18-4) did not play. Next: at No. 25 Arkansas, Sunday.
16. Texas A&M (18-4) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Mississippi State, Sunday.
17. Florida State (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday.
18. Indiana (18-6) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Sunday.
19. Arizona State (16-6) at No. 9 Oregon State. Next: at No. 3 Oregon, Sunday.
20. Iowa (19-4) did not play. beat Nebraska 76-60. Next: at Purdue, Sunday.
21. Northwestern (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan State, Monday.
22. South Dakota (21-2) did not play. Next: at North Dakota, Sunday.
23. Tennessee (17-6) did not play. Next: at LSU, Thursday.
24. Missouri State (18-3) at Northern Iowa. Next: at Drake, Sunday.
25. Arkansas (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Kentucky, Sunday.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.