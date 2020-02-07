Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

February 7, 2020 9:22 pm
 
1 min read
      
xxxxxday

1. South Carolina (22-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 UConn, Monday.

2. Baylor (20-1) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Saturday.

3. Oregon (20-2) vs. No. 12 Arizona. Next: vs. No. 19 Arizona State, Sunday.

4. UConn (20-2) beat Memphis 94-55. Next: at No. 1 South Carolina, Monday.

Advertisement

5. Louisville (21-2) did not play. Next: at Syracuse, Sunday.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

6. Stanford (20-2) vs. No. 10 UCLA. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Sunday.

7. N.C. State (22-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 N.C. State, Thursday.

8. Mississippi State (21-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Texas A&M, Sunday.

9. Oregon State (18-4) vs. No. 19 Arizona State. Next: vs. No. 12 Arizona, Sunday.

10. UCLA (19-2) at No. 6 Stanford. Next: at California, Sunday.

11. Gonzaga (23-1) did not play. Next: at Saint Mary’s, Saturday.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

12. Arizona (18-3) at No. 3 Oregon. Next: at No. 9 Oregon State, Sunday.

13. Maryland (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.

14. DePaul (21-3) beat St. John’s 71-65. Next: at Seton Hall, Sunday.

15. Kentucky (18-4) did not play. Next: at No. 25 Arkansas, Sunday.

16. Texas A&M (18-4) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Mississippi State, Sunday.

17. Florida State (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday.

18. Indiana (18-6) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Sunday.

19. Arizona State (16-6) at No. 9 Oregon State. Next: at No. 3 Oregon, Sunday.

20. Iowa (19-4) did not play. beat Nebraska 76-60. Next: at Purdue, Sunday.

21. Northwestern (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan State, Monday.

22. South Dakota (21-2) did not play. Next: at North Dakota, Sunday.

23. Tennessee (17-6) did not play. Next: at LSU, Thursday.

24. Missouri State (19-3) beat Northern Iowa 66-55. Next: at Drake, Sunday.

25. Arkansas (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Kentucky, Sunday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk