Women’s Top 25 Fared

February 8, 2020 7:06 pm
 
1. South Carolina (22-1) did not play. beat No. 25 Arkansas 86-65. Next: vs. No. 4 UConn, Monday.

2. Baylor (21-1) did not play. beat Kansas 97-44; beat Kansas State 54-40. Next: vs. TCU, Wednesday.

3. Oregon (21-2) did not play. beat No. 4 UConn 74-56; beat No. 12 Arizona 85-52; Next: vs. No. 19 Arizona State, Sunday. Next: at No. 10 UCLA, Friday.

4. UConn (20-2) did not play. lost to No. 3 Oregon 74-56; beat Memphis 94-55. Next: at No. 1 South Carolina, Monday.

5. Louisville (21-2) did not play. lost to No. 17 Florida State 67-59; Next: at Syracuse, Sunday. Next: at No. 7 N.C. State, Thursday.

6. Stanford (20-3) did not play. lost to No. 10 UCLA 79-69; Next: vs. Southern Cal, Sunday. Next: at Utah, Friday.

7. N.C. State (22-1) did not play. beat Virginia Tech 71-59. Next: vs. No. 5 N.C. State, Thursday.

8. Mississippi State (21-3) did not play. beat Georgia 67-53; beat No. 23 Tennessee 72-55; Next: vs. No. 16 Texas A&M, Sunday. Next: at No. 16 Kentucky, Sunday.

9. Oregon State (19-4) did not play. beat No. 19 Arizona State 64-62; Next: vs. No. 12 Arizona, Sunday. Next: at Southern Cal, Friday.

10. UCLA (20-2) did not play. beat No. 6 Stanford 79-69; Next: at California, Sunday. Next: vs. No. 3 Oregon, Friday.

11. Gonzaga (23-2) did not play. beat Pacific 83-65; Next: lost to Saint Mary’s 70-60. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.

12. Arizona (18-4) did not play. lost to No. 3 Oregon 85-52; Next: at No. 9 Oregon State, Sunday. Next: vs. Washington, Friday.

13. Maryland (19-4) did not play. beat Michigan State 94-73; beat No. 18 Indiana 79-69; Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday. Next: vs. No. 20 Iowa, Thursday.

14. DePaul (21-3) did not play. beat St. John’s 71-65; Next: at Seton Hall, Sunday. Next: vs. Butler, Friday.

15. Kentucky (18-4) did not play. beat Alabama 66-64; Next: at No. 25 Arkansas, Sunday. Next: vs. No. 8 Mississippi State, Sunday.

16. Texas A&M (18-4) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Mississippi State, Sunday. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Thursday.

17. Florida State (19-4) did not play. beat No. 5 Louisville 67-59; Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday. Next: at Duke, Sunday.

18. Indiana (18-6) did not play. beat Purdue 66-54; lost to No. 13 Maryland 79-69; Next: at Nebraska, Sunday. Next: at Illinois, Thursday.

19. Arizona State (16-7) did not play. lost to No. 9 Oregon State 64-62; Next: at No. 3 Oregon, Sunday. Next: vs. Washington State, Friday.

20. Iowa (19-4) did not play. beat Nebraska 76-60; Next: at Purdue, Sunday. Next: at No. 13 Maryland, Thursday.

21. Northwestern (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan State, Monday.

22. South Dakota (21-2) did not play. Next: at North Dakota, Sunday. Next: vs. Western Illinois, Thursday.

23. Tennessee (17-6) did not play. lost to No. 8 Mississippi State 72-55. Next: at LSU, Thursday.

24. Missouri State (19-3) did not play. beat Northern Iowa 66-55; Next: at Drake, Sunday. Next: vs. Southern Illinois, Saturday.

25. Arkansas (18-5) did not play. lost to No. 1 South Carolina 86-65; Next: vs. No. 15 Kentucky, Sunday. Next: at Mississippi, Sunday.

