Women’s Top 25 Fared

February 8, 2020 7:03 pm
 
Saturday

1. South Carolina (22-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 UConn, Monday.

2. Baylor (21-1) beat Kansas State 54-40. Next: vs. TCU, Wednesday.

3. Oregon (21-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Arizona State, Sunday.

4. UConn (20-2) did not play. Next: at No. 1 South Carolina, Monday.

5. Louisville (21-2) did not play. Next: at Syracuse, Sunday.

6. Stanford (20-3) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Sunday.

7. N.C. State (22-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 N.C. State, Thursday.

8. Mississippi State (21-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Texas A&M, Sunday.

9. Oregon State (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Arizona, Sunday.

10. UCLA (20-2) did not play. Next: at California, Sunday.

11. Gonzaga (23-2) lost to Saint Mary’s 70-60. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.

12. Arizona (18-4) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Oregon State, Sunday.

13. Maryland (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.

14. DePaul (21-3) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Sunday.

15. Kentucky (18-4) did not play. Next: at No. 25 Arkansas, Sunday.

16. Texas A&M (18-4) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Mississippi State, Sunday.

17. Florida State (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday.

18. Indiana (18-6) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Sunday.

19. Arizona State (16-7) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Oregon, Sunday.

20. Iowa (19-4) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Sunday.

21. Northwestern (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan State, Monday.

22. South Dakota (21-2) did not play. Next: at North Dakota, Sunday.

23. Tennessee (17-6) did not play. Next: at LSU, Thursday.

24. Missouri State (19-3) did not play. Next: at Drake, Sunday.

25. Arkansas (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Kentucky, Sunday.

