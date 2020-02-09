Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

February 9, 2020 7:16 pm
 
1 min read
      
Sunday

1. South Carolina (22-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 UConn, Monday.

2. Baylor (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Wednesday.

3. Oregon (22-2) beat No. 19 Arizona State 79-48. Next: at No. 10 UCLA, Friday.

4. UConn (20-2) did not play. Next: at No. 1 South Carolina, Monday.

Advertisement

5. Louisville (21-3) lost to Syracuse 59-51. Next: at No. 7 N.C. State, Thursday.

6. Stanford (21-3) beat Southern Cal 79-59. Next: at Utah, Friday.

7. N.C. State (22-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 N.C. State, Thursday.

8. Mississippi State (22-3) beat No. 16 Texas A&M 69-57. Next: at No. 16 Kentucky, Sunday.

9. Oregon State (19-5) lost to No. 12 Arizona 65-58, OT. Next: at Southern Cal, Friday.

10. UCLA (20-2) beat California 74-70, OT. Next: vs. No. 3 Oregon, Friday.

11. Gonzaga (23-2) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.

12. Arizona (19-4) beat No. 9 Oregon State 65-58, OT. Next: vs. Washington, Friday.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

13. Maryland (20-4) beat Rutgers 79-50. Next: vs. No. 20 Iowa, Thursday.

14. DePaul (22-3) beat Seton Hall 86-76. Next: vs. Butler, Friday.

15. Kentucky (18-5) lost to No. 25 Arkansas 103-85. Next: vs. No. 8 Mississippi State, Sunday.

16. Texas A&M (18-5) lost to No. 8 Mississippi State 69-57. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Thursday.

17. Florida State (20-4) beat Virginia 63-55. Next: at Duke, Sunday.

18. Indiana (19-6) beat Nebraska 57-53. Next: at Illinois, Thursday.

19. Arizona State (16-8) lost to No. 3 Oregon 79-48. Next: vs. Washington State, Friday.

20. Iowa (20-4) beat Purdue 83-71. Next: at No. 13 Maryland, Thursday.

21. Northwestern (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan State, Monday.

22. South Dakota (22-2) beat North Dakota 93-46. Next: vs. Western Illinois, Thursday.

23. Tennessee (17-6) did not play. Next: at LSU, Thursday.

24. Missouri State (20-3) beat Drake 89-83. Next: vs. Southern Illinois, Saturday.

25. Arkansas (19-5) beat No. 15 Kentucky 103-85. Next: at Mississippi, Sunday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority