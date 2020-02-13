Thursday

1. South Carolina (24-1) beat Auburn 79-53. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Monday.

2. Baylor (22-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma State, Saturday.

3. Oregon (22-2) did not play. Next: at No. 7 UCLA, Friday.

4. N.C. State (22-2) lost to No. 9 Louisville 66-59. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.

5. UConn (20-3) did not play. Next: at South Florida, Sunday.

6. Mississippi State (22-3) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Kentucky, Sunday.

7. UCLA (21-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Oregon, Friday.

8. Stanford (21-3) did not play. Next: at Utah, Friday.

9. Louisville (22-3) beat No. 4 N.C. State 66-59. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Sunday.

10. Maryland (21-4) beat No. 17 Iowa 93-59. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

11. Oregon State (19-5) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Friday.

12. Arizona (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Friday.

13. DePaul (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Butler, Friday.

14. Florida State (20-4) did not play. Next: at Duke, Sunday.

15. Gonzaga (23-2) vs. San Francisco. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Saturday.

16. Texas A&M (18-5) vs. Vanderbilt. Next: at No. 25 Tennessee, Sunday.

17. Iowa (20-5) lost to No. 10 Maryland 93-59. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Sunday.

18. Kentucky (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Mississippi State, Sunday.

19. Northwestern (21-3) beat Michigan 66-60. Next: vs. Nebraska, Sunday.

20. Indiana (20-6) beat Illinois 59-54. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday.

21. South Dakota (23-2) beat Western Illinois 88-51. Next: at Oral Roberts, Saturday.

22. Arizona State (16-8) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Friday.

23. Arkansas (19-5) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Sunday.

24. Missouri State (20-3) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Illinois, Saturday.

25. Tennessee (17-7) lost to LSU 75-65. Next: vs. No. 16 Texas A&M, Sunday.

