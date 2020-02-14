1. South Carolina (24-1) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Monday.
2. Baylor (22-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma State, Saturday.
3. Oregon (22-2) at No. 7 UCLA. Next: at Southern Cal, Sunday.
4. N.C. State (22-2) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.
5. UConn (20-3) did not play. Next: at South Florida, Sunday.
6. Mississippi State (22-3) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Kentucky, Sunday.
7. UCLA (21-2) vs. No. 3 Oregon. Next: vs. No. 11 Oregon State, Monday.
8. Stanford (22-3) beat Utah 97-64. Next: at Colorado, Sunday.
9. Louisville (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Sunday.
10. Maryland (21-4) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.
11. Oregon State (19-5) at Southern Cal. Next: at No. 7 UCLA, Monday.
12. Arizona (20-4) beat Washington 64-53. Next: vs. Washington State, Sunday.
13. DePaul (23-3) beat Butler 89-60. Next: vs. Xavier, Sunday.
14. Florida State (20-4) did not play. Next: at Duke, Sunday.
15. Gonzaga (24-2) did not play. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Saturday.
16. Texas A&M (19-5) did not play. Next: at No. 25 Tennessee, Sunday.
17. Iowa (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Sunday.
18. Kentucky (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Mississippi State, Sunday.
19. Northwestern (21-3) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Sunday.
20. Indiana (20-6) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday.
21. South Dakota (23-2) did not play. Next: at Oral Roberts, Saturday.
22. Arizona State (17-8) beat Washington State 62-59. Next: vs. Washington, Sunday.
23. Arkansas (19-5) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Sunday.
24. Missouri State (20-3) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Illinois, Saturday.
25. Tennessee (17-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Texas A&M, Sunday.
