Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

February 15, 2020 1:01 am
 
1 min read
      
Friday

1. South Carolina (24-1) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Monday.

2. Baylor (22-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma State, Saturday.

3. Oregon (23-2) beat No. 7 UCLA 80-66. Next: at Southern Cal, Sunday.

4. N.C. State (22-2) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.

Advertisement

5. UConn (20-3) did not play. Next: at South Florida, Sunday.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

6. Mississippi State (22-3) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Kentucky, Sunday.

7. UCLA (21-3) lost to No. 3 Oregon 80-66. Next: vs. No. 11 Oregon State, Monday.

8. Stanford (22-3) beat Utah 97-64. Next: at Colorado, Sunday.

9. Louisville (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Sunday.

10. Maryland (21-4) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

11. Oregon State (19-6) lost to Southern Cal 72-66. Next: at No. 7 UCLA, Monday.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

12. Arizona (20-4) beat Washington 64-53. Next: vs. Washington State, Sunday.

13. DePaul (23-3) beat Butler 89-60. Next: vs. Xavier, Sunday.

14. Florida State (20-4) did not play. Next: at Duke, Sunday.

15. Gonzaga (24-2) did not play. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Saturday.

16. Texas A&M (19-5) did not play. Next: at No. 25 Tennessee, Sunday.

17. Iowa (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Sunday.

18. Kentucky (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Mississippi State, Sunday.

19. Northwestern (21-3) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Sunday.

20. Indiana (20-6) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday.

21. South Dakota (23-2) did not play. Next: at Oral Roberts, Saturday.

22. Arizona State (17-8) beat Washington State 62-59. Next: vs. Washington, Sunday.

23. Arkansas (19-5) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Sunday.

24. Missouri State (20-3) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Illinois, Saturday.

25. Tennessee (17-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Texas A&M, Sunday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created