Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

February 15, 2020 9:59 pm
 
1 min read
      
Saturday

1. South Carolina (24-1) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Monday.

2. Baylor (23-1) beat Oklahoma State 69-42. Next: at Texas Tech, Tuesday.

3. Oregon (23-2) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Sunday.

4. N.C. State (22-2) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.

Advertisement

5. UConn (20-3) did not play. Next: at South Florida, Sunday.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

6. Mississippi State (22-3) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Kentucky, Sunday.

7. UCLA (21-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Oregon State, Monday.

8. Stanford (22-3) did not play. Next: at Colorado, Sunday.

9. Louisville (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Sunday.

10. Maryland (21-4) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

11. Oregon State (19-6) did not play. Next: at No. 7 UCLA, Monday.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

12. Arizona (20-4) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Sunday.

13. DePaul (23-3) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Sunday.

14. Florida State (20-4) did not play. Next: at Duke, Sunday.

15. Gonzaga (25-2) beat Santa Clara 53-46. Next: at Loyola Marymount, Thursday.

16. Texas A&M (19-5) did not play. Next: at No. 25 Tennessee, Sunday.

17. Iowa (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Sunday.

18. Kentucky (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Mississippi State, Sunday.

19. Northwestern (21-3) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska.

20. Indiana (20-6) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday.

21. South Dakota (24-2) beat Oral Roberts 77-73. Next: vs. North Dakota State, Thursday.

22. Arizona State (17-8) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Sunday.

23. Arkansas (19-5) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Sunday.

24. Missouri State (21-3) beat Southern Illinois 88-57. Next: vs. Evansville, Friday.

25. Tennessee (17-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Texas A&M, Sunday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States