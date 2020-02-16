Sunday

1. South Carolina (24-1) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Monday.

2. Baylor (23-1) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Tuesday.

3. Oregon (23-2) at Southern Cal. Next: at California, Friday.

4. N.C. State (22-2) vs. Georgia Tech. Next: at Miami, Thursday.

5. UConn (20-3) at South Florida. Next: vs. Tulane, Wednesday.

6. Mississippi State (22-3) at No. 18 Kentucky. Next: at Auburn, Thursday.

7. UCLA (21-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Oregon State, Monday.

8. Stanford (22-3) at Colorado. Next: vs. No. 11 Oregon State, Friday.

9. Louisville (22-3) vs. Notre Dame. Next: at Georgia Tech, Thursday.

10. Maryland (21-4) at Penn State. Next: at Wisconsin, Wednesday.

11. Oregon State (19-6) did not play. Next: at No. 7 UCLA, Monday.

12. Arizona (20-4) vs. Washington State. Next: at Utah, Friday.

13. DePaul (23-3) vs. Xavier. Next: at Georgetown, Friday.

14. Florida State (20-5) lost to Duke 66-64. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Thursday.

15. Gonzaga (25-2) did not play. Next: at Loyola Marymount, Thursday.

16. Texas A&M (19-5) at No. 25 Tennessee. Next: at Georgia, Thursday.

17. Iowa (20-5) vs. Wisconsin. Next: vs. Penn State, Saturday.

18. Kentucky (18-5) vs. No. 6 Mississippi State. Next: at Mississippi, Thursday.

19. Northwestern (21-3) vs. Nebraska. Next: vs. Rutgers, Wednesday.

20. Indiana (20-6) vs. Ohio State. Next: at Minnesota, Saturday.

21. South Dakota (24-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Dakota State, Thursday.

22. Arizona State (17-8) vs. Washington. Next: at Colorado, Friday.

23. Arkansas (19-5) at Mississippi. Next: vs. No. 25 Tennessee, Thursday.

24. Missouri State (21-3) did not play. Next: vs. Evansville, Friday.

25. Tennessee (17-7) vs. No. 16 Texas A&M. Next: at No. 23 Arkansas, Thursday.

