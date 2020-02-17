Listen Live Sports

Women’s Top 25 Fared

February 17, 2020 8:52 pm
 
1. South Carolina (25-1) beat Vanderbilt 95-44. Next: vs. LSU, Thursday.

2. Baylor (23-1) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Tuesday.

3. Oregon (24-2) did not play. Next: at California, Friday.

4. Stanford (23-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Oregon State, Friday.

5. Louisville (23-3) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Thursday.

6. UConn (21-3) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Wednesday.

7. Maryland (22-4) did not play. Next: at Wisconsin, Wednesday.

8. UCLA (21-3) vs. No. 15 Oregon State. Next: at Washington State, Friday.

9. Mississippi State (22-4) did not play. Next: at Auburn, Thursday.

10. N.C. State (22-3) did not play. Next: at Miami, Thursday.

11. Arizona (21-4) did not play. Next: at Utah, Friday.

12. DePaul (24-3) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Friday.

13. Gonzaga (25-2) did not play. Next: at Loyola Marymount, Thursday.

14. Kentucky (19-5) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Thursday.

15. Oregon State (19-6) at No. 8 UCLA. Next: at No. 4 Stanford, Friday.

16. Texas A&M (20-5) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Thursday.

17. Florida State (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Thursday.

18. Northwestern (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Wednesday.

19. Iowa (21-5) did not play. Next: vs. Penn State, Saturday.

20. South Dakota (24-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Dakota State, Thursday.

21. Arizona State (18-8) did not play. Next: at Colorado, Friday.

22. Arkansas (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Thursday.

23. Missouri State (21-3) did not play. Next: vs. Evansville, Friday.

24. Indiana (20-7) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Saturday.

25. Princeton (19-1) did not play. Next: vs. Harvard, Friday.

The Associated Press

