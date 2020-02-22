Listen Live Sports

Women’s Top 25 Fared

February 22, 2020 12:58 am
 
1. South Carolina (26-1) did not play. Next: Sunday at No. 14 Kentucky, 2 p.m.

2. Baylor (24-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Saturday.

3. Oregon (25-2) beat California 93-61.

4. Stanford (24-3) beat No. 15 Oregon State 63-60.

5. Louisville (24-3) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., Sunday

6. UConn (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. UCF, Saturday.

7. Maryland (23-4) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Tuesday.

8. UCLA (23-3) beat Washington State 70-62

9. Mississippi State (23-4) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, 2 p.m., Sunday.

10. N.C. State (23-3) did not play. Next: vs. Duke, Monday.

11. Arizona (22-4) beat Utah 85-69.

12. DePaul (25-3) beat Georgetown 87-69.

13. Gonzaga (26-2) did not play. Next: at Pepperdine, 5 p.m. Saturday.

14. Kentucky (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. South Carolina, 2 p.m. Sunday

15. Oregon State (19-8) lost to No. 4 Stanford 63-60.

16. Texas A&M (21-5) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn, 4 p.m., Sunday

17. Florida State (21-5) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., Sunday

18. Northwestern (23-3) did not play. Next: at Wisconsin, Saturday.

19. Iowa (21-5) did not play. Next: vs. Penn State, Saturday.

20. South Dakota (25-2) did not play. Next: at South Dakota State, 3 p.m., Saturday

21. Arizona State (19-8) beat Colorado 65-59.

22. Arkansas (21-5) did not play. Next: Florida, 4 p.m., Sunday.

23. Missouri State (22-3) beat Evansville 76-62.

24. Indiana (20-7) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Saturday.

25. Princeton (20-1) beat Harvard 66-45.

