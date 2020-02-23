Sunday

1. South Carolina (27-1) beat No. 14 Kentucky 67-58.

2. Baylor (25-1) did not play. Next: at West Virginia, Monday.

3. Oregon (25-2) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Stanford, Monday.

4. Stanford (24-3) did not play. Next vs. No. 3 Oregon, Monday.

Advertisement

5. Louisville (25-3) beat Pittsburgh 79-47.

6. UConn (23-3) did not play. Next: at Cincinnati, Wednesday.

7. Maryland (23-4) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Tuesday.

8. UCLA (23-3) at Washington.

9. Mississippi State (23-5) lost to Alabama 66-64.

10. N.C. State (23-3) did not play. Next: vs. Duke, Monday.

11. Arizona (22-5) lost to Colorado 50-38.

12. DePaul (25-4) lost to Villanova 76-58.

13. Gonzaga (27-2) did not play. Next: at Portland, Saturday.

14. Kentucky (20-6) lost to No. 1 South Carolina 67-58.

15. Oregon State (19-8) at California.

16. Texas A&M (21-5) vs. Auburn.

17. Florida State (21-5) at Georgia Tech.

18. Northwestern (24-3) did not play. Next: at Ohio St., Tuesday.

19. Iowa (22-5) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Thursday.

20. South Dakota (26-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Dakota, Saturday.

21. Arizona State (19-9) lost to Utah 75-71.

22. Arkansas (21-5) at Florida.

23. Missouri State (22-3) vs. Indiana St.

24. Indiana (21-7) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Thursday.

25. Princeton (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. Penn, Tuesday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.