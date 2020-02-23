Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

February 23, 2020 4:16 pm
 
< a min read
      
Sunday

1. South Carolina (27-1) beat No. 14 Kentucky 67-58.

2. Baylor (25-1) did not play. Next: at West Virginia, Monday.

3. Oregon (25-2) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Stanford, Monday.

4. Stanford (24-3) did not play. Next vs. No. 3 Oregon, Monday.

Advertisement

5. Louisville (25-3) beat Pittsburgh 79-47.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

6. UConn (23-3) did not play. Next: at Cincinnati, Wednesday.

7. Maryland (23-4) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Tuesday.

8. UCLA (23-3) at Washington.

9. Mississippi State (23-5) lost to Alabama 66-64.

10. N.C. State (23-3) did not play. Next: vs. Duke, Monday.

11. Arizona (22-5) lost to Colorado 50-38.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

12. DePaul (25-4) lost to Villanova 76-58.

13. Gonzaga (27-2) did not play. Next: at Portland, Saturday.

14. Kentucky (20-6) lost to No. 1 South Carolina 67-58.

15. Oregon State (19-8) at California.

16. Texas A&M (21-5) vs. Auburn.

17. Florida State (21-5) at Georgia Tech.

18. Northwestern (24-3) did not play. Next: at Ohio St., Tuesday.

19. Iowa (22-5) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Thursday.

20. South Dakota (26-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Dakota, Saturday.

21. Arizona State (19-9) lost to Utah 75-71.

22. Arkansas (21-5) at Florida.

23. Missouri State (22-3) vs. Indiana St.

24. Indiana (21-7) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Thursday.

25. Princeton (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. Penn, Tuesday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms