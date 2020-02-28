Friday

1. South Carolina did not play. Next: vs No. 12 Texas A&M, Sunday.

2. Baylor (26-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas St., Saturday.

3. Oregon (26-2) vs. Washington State. Next: vs. Washington, Sunday.

4. Stanford (24-5) lost to No. 13 Arizona 73-72, OT. Next: vs. No. 21 Arizona St., Sunday.

Advertisement

5. Louisville (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Sunday.

6. UConn (24-3) did not play. Next: at Houston, Saturday.

7. Maryland (24-4) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

8. N.C. State (24-4) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Sunday.

9. UCLA (23-4) vs. Colorado. Next: at Houston, Saturday.

10. Mississippi State did not play. Next. at Mississippi, Sunday.

11. Gonzaga (27-2) did not play. Next: at Portland, Saturday.

12. Texas A&M (22-6) did not play. Next: at No 1. South Carolina, Sunday.

13. Arizona (23-5) beat No. 4 Stanford 73-72, OT. Next: vs. California, Sunday.

14. Northwestern (25-3) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday.

15. Kentucky (21-6) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Sunday.

16. DePaul (25-4) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Sunday.

17. Oregon St. (21-8) beat Washington 75-61. Next: vs. Washington St., Sunday.

18. Iowa (23-5) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.

19. Florida St. (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Sunday.

20. South Dakota (26-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Dakota, Saturday.

21. Missouri St. (23-4) did not play. Next: At Bradley, Sunday.

22. Indiana (22-7) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Sunday.

23. Princeton (23-1) beat Brown 81-39. Next: vs. Yale, Saturday.

24. Arizona St. (19-9) vs. California. Next: at No. 4 Stanford, Sunday.

25. TCU (20-6) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Sunday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.