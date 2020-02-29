Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

February 29, 2020 9:36 pm
 
1 min read
      

Saturday

1. South Carolina (28-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Texas A&M, Sunday.

2. Baylor (27-1) beat Kansas St 83-58. Next: vs. Texas, Thursday.

3. Oregon (27-2) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Sunday.

4. Stanford (24-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Arizona St., Sunday.

Advertisement

5. Louisville (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Sunday.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

6. UConn (25-3) beat Houston 92-40. Next: vs. South Florida, Monday.

7. Maryland (24-4) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

8. N.C. State (24-4) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Sunday.

9. UCLA (24-4) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Sunday.

10. Mississippi State (24-5) did not play. Next. at Mississippi, Sunday.

11. Gonzaga (28-2) beat Portland 56-42.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

12. Texas A&M (22-6) did not play. Next: at No 1. South Carolina, Sunday.

13. Arizona (23-5) did not play. Next: vs. California, Sunday.

14. Northwestern (26-3) beat Illinois 75-58.

15. Kentucky (21-6) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Sunday.

16. DePaul (25-4) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Sunday.

17. Oregon St. (21-8) did not play. Next: vs. Washington St., Sunday.

18. Iowa (23-5) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.

19. Florida St. (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Sunday.

20. South Dakota (27-2) beat North Dakota 76-47.

21. Missouri St. (23-4) did not play. Next: At Bradley, Sunday.

22. Indiana (22-7) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Sunday.

23. Princeton (24-1) beat Yale 64-49. Next: vs. Columbia, Friday.

24. Arizona St. (20-9) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Stanford, Sunday.

25. TCU (20-6) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Sunday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration