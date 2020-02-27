Listen Live Sports

Women’s World Cup ski races canceled in Germany by weather

February 27, 2020 5:14 am
 
OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — The women’s World Cup ski races in Germany next week were canceled Thursday because of poor snow conditions and forecast rain.

The giant slalom and slalom in Ofterschwang on March 7-8 were potential races for Mikaela Shiffrin to return from an extended break after the death of her father.

The International Ski Federation said a “possible replacement will be communicated in due course.”

The four weekends left in the women’s World Cup season also face disruption from a virus outbreak spreading from China to Europe, including northern Italy.

Spectator numbers will be limited this weekend in La Thuile and could also be enforced at the finals in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

