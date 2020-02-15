Listen Live Sports

Wright has 21, Princeton cruises past Brown 72-53.

February 15, 2020 8:35 pm
 
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ethan Wright scored a career-high 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Princeton rolled to a 73-54 win over Brown on Saturday.

The Tigers (11-10, 6-2 Ivy League) took control early, shooting 54% in the first half to 34.5% for the Bears (12-9, 5-3) and racing to a 37-24 lead.

It didn’t change much in the second half with Princeton shooting at 53% for the game to 36% for Brown. Wright finished 3 of 4 behind the arc.

Josh Llewellyn and Richmond Aririguzoh each added 15 points for the Tigers. Aririguzoh was 6 of 6 from the field.

Brandon Anderson led Brown with 16 points and Zach Hunsaker added 12.

Princeton plays at Harvard on Friday and Brown goes to Columbia the same night.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

