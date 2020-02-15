Listen Live Sports

Wright St. 75, Ill.-Chicago 58

February 15, 2020 12:10 am
 
< a min read
      

ILL.-CHICAGO (12-15)

Blount 4-5 2-2 10, Bridges 1-5 1-2 3, Diggins 0-5 2-3 2, Ferguson 7-15 2-4 18, Ottey 6-17 2-2 15, Boahen 1-8 0-0 2, Wiley 0-1 2-2 2, Ahale 2-3 0-1 6, Washington 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 11-16 58.

WRIGHT ST. (22-5)

Wampler 6-9 4-4 19, Love 9-17 6-6 24, Gentry 1-8 0-0 3, Hall 0-4 2-2 2, Holden 5-7 5-7 16, Ash 2-3 2-2 6, Calvin 1-4 0-0 3, Basile 0-2 0-0 0, Manns 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-57 19-21 75.

Halftime_Wright St. 39-33. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 5-22 (Ahale 2-3, Ferguson 2-7, Ottey 1-3, Washington 0-2, Diggins 0-3, Boahen 0-4), Wright St. 6-22 (Wampler 3-5, Holden 1-2, Calvin 1-4, Gentry 1-6, Manns 0-1, Hall 0-4). Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 31 (Bridges, Wiley 6), Wright St. 39 (Love 9). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 12 (Ferguson 4), Wright St. 11 (Calvin 3). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 20, Wright St. 15. A_4,261 (10,400).

