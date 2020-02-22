Wright St. 81, Cleveland St. 74, OT

WRIGHT ST. (24-6)

Wampler 6-19 9-14 23, Love 7-13 8-11 22, Gentry 6-10 1-2 16, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Holden 5-5 2-2 12, Basile 3-4 0-1 6, Ash 1-1 0-0 2, Calvin 0-1 0-0 0, Manns 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 20-30 81.

CLEVELAND ST. (10-19)

Eichelberger 5-15 3-5 13, Hill 1-3 0-0 2, Gomillion 4-10 0-0 9, Patton 6-18 7-9 21, Thomas 1-3 0-0 3, Ferreira 6-10 0-0 14, Johnson 3-8 0-0 6, J.Williams 1-2 2-3 4, Sanchez 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-70 12-17 74.

Halftime_Wright St. 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Wright St. 5-18 (Gentry 3-5, Wampler 2-10, Basile 0-1, Calvin 0-1, Hall 0-1), Cleveland St. 6-16 (Ferreira 2-4, Patton 2-5, Thomas 1-2, Gomillion 1-3, Eichelberger 0-2). Fouled Out_Hill, Gomillion. Rebounds_Wright St. 29 (Love 9), Cleveland St. 40 (Patton 11). Assists_Wright St. 11 (Wampler 4), Cleveland St. 13 (Hill, Thomas, Ferreira 3). Total Fouls_Wright St. 20, Cleveland St. 25. A_2,159 (13,610).

