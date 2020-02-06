Listen Live Sports

Wright St. 98, Detroit 86

February 6, 2020 9:42 pm
 
DETROIT (6-18)

Hofman 1-1 0-0 3, Brandon 6-11 0-0 12, Davis 10-24 4-4 28, Legrand 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Calipari 2-4 0-0 6, Rose 6-11 6-7 20, Isiani 1-3 0-0 3, Miller 4-7 3-3 14. Totals 30-66 13-14 86.

WRIGHT ST. (20-5)

Wampler 9-12 2-2 25, Love 7-15 1-2 15, Gentry 7-12 2-2 19, Hall 4-6 4-4 15, Holden 5-6 0-1 10, Ash 0-0 0-0 0, Calvin 2-6 0-0 4, Basile 3-6 1-2 7, Manns 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 38-66 10-13 98.

Halftime_Wright St. 47-33. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 13-30 (Davis 4-14, Miller 3-4, Rose 2-2, Calipari 2-4, Hofman 1-1, Isiani 1-3, Moore 0-1), Wright St. 12-24 (Wampler 5-6, Hall 3-5, Gentry 3-6, Manns 1-2, Basile 0-1, Calvin 0-4). Fouled Out_Miller. Rebounds_Detroit 35 (Brandon 14), Wright St. 27 (Love, Holden 6). Assists_Detroit 14 (Davis 9), Wright St. 22 (Holden 6). Total Fouls_Detroit 15, Wright St. 15. A_4,344 (10,400).

