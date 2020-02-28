Listen Live Sports

Wright State beat Northern Kentucky, wins Horizon League

February 28, 2020 10:21 pm
 
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Loudon Love and Bill Wampler posted double-doubles and Wright State edged Northern Kentucky 64-62 on Friday night, winning the Horizon League regular-season title over the runner-up Norse.

Love finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the season for the Raiders (25-6, 15-3). Wampler pitched in with 11 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. Cole Gentry scored 12, hitting two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to make it a two-possession game.

Jalen Tate came off the bench to score 24 points and grab nine rebounds for the Norse (21-9, 13-5). Dantez Walton contributed 15 points and nine boards.

Wright State, which led 36-29 at halftime, shot just 39% from the floor, 25% from beyond the arc (4 of 16) and made just 16 of 28 free throws (57%). Northern Kentucky shot only 34% overall, 18.5% from distance (5 of 27) and made 15 of 22 foul shots (68%).

Wright State swept the season series from Northern Kentucky, beating the Norse 95-63 in the first meeting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

