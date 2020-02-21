Wright State looks to extend streak vs Cleveland St.

Wright State (23-6, 13-3) vs. Cleveland State (10-18, 6-9)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Cleveland State. Wright State has won by an average of 18 points in its last five wins over the Vikings. Cleveland State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 1, 2018, a 77-74 win.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Wright State’s Loudon Love, Bill Wampler and Cole Gentry have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Raiders points over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LOUDON: In 25 appearances this season, Wright State’s Love has shot 49.3 percent.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Vikings have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Raiders. Cleveland State has 49 assists on 79 field goals (62 percent) across its previous three matchups while Wright State has assists on 42 of 87 field goals (48.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 82 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders fourth among Division I teams. The Cleveland State defense has allowed 71.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 207th overall).

