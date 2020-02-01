Listen Live Sports

Wright State looks to extend streak vs Green Bay

February 1, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Wright State (19-4, 9-1) vs. Green Bay (10-13, 5-5)

Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Green Bay. Wright State’s last Horizon loss came against the Illinois-Chicago Flames 76-72 on Jan. 12. Green Bay lost 71-62 to Northern Kentucky in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Green Bay’s JayQuan McCloud has averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Amari Davis has put up 15.6 points. For the Raiders, Loudon Love has averaged 14.4 points and 9.6 rebounds while Bill Wampler has put up 15 points and 4.3 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Phoenix have given up only 79.2 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 84.3 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: McCloud has accounted for 45 percent of all Green Bay field goals over the last three games. McCloud has 26 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-6 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 10-7 when it scores at least 72.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Green Bay is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 5-13 when fewer than five Phoenix players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 80.8 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders 13th among Division I teams. The Green Bay defense has allowed 80.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 304th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

