Wright State looks to extend streak vs Youngstown St.

February 19, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Wright State (23-5, 13-2) vs. Youngstown State (15-12, 8-6)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Youngstown State. Wright State has won by an average of 13 points in its last six wins over the Penguins. Youngstown State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 7, 2017, an 80-75 win.

STEPPING UP: Youngstown State’s Darius Quisenberry has averaged 15.6 points and 4.1 assists while Naz Bohannon has put up 10.7 points and 8.6 rebounds. For the Raiders, Loudon Love has averaged 15.2 points and 9.4 rebounds while Bill Wampler has put up 15.5 points and 4.4 rebounds.DOMINANT DARIUS: Quisenberry has connected on 29.8 percent of the 124 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 28 over the last five games. He’s also converted 75.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 6-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 9-12 when fewer than four Penguins players score in double-figures.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Raiders have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Penguins. Youngstown State has an assist on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) over its past three matchups while Wright State has assists on 46 of 88 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 82.5 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders fourth among Division I teams. The Youngstown State defense has allowed 71.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 209th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

