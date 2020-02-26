Listen Live Sports

WTA Doha Results

February 26, 2020 7:45 am
 
Wednesday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $2,939,695

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Qatar Total Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, walkover.

Petra Kvitova (8), Czech Republic, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-2, 5-7, 6-1.

Aryna Sabalenka (9), Belarus, def. Maria Sakkari (15), Greece, 6-3, 6-0.

Zheng Saisai, China, def. Kiki Bertens (7), Netherlands, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Belinda Bencic (4), Switzerland, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-3.

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Garbine Muguruza (11), Spain, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (4), Czech Republic, def. Cagla Buyukakcay, Turkey, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-1, 6-2.

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Nicole Melichar (5), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Jelena Ostapenko (6), Latvia, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (3), Belarus, 4-6, 6-1, 10-4.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei (1), Taiwan, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, and Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

