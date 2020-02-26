WTA Doha Results

Wednesday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $2,939,695
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Qatar Total Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, walkover.
Petra Kvitova (8), Czech Republic, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-2, 5-7, 6-1.
Aryna Sabalenka (9), Belarus, def. Maria Sakkari (15), Greece, 6-3, 6-0.
Zheng Saisai, China, def. Kiki Bertens (7), Netherlands, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Belinda Bencic (4), Switzerland, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-3.
Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Garbine Muguruza (11), Spain, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (4), Czech Republic, def. Cagla Buyukakcay, Turkey, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-1, 6-2.
Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Nicole Melichar (5), United States, 6-3, 6-3.
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Jelena Ostapenko (6), Latvia, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (3), Belarus, 4-6, 6-1, 10-4.
Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei (1), Taiwan, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, and Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-4, 6-2.
