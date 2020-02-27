WTA Doha Results

Thursday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $2,939,695
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Thursday from Qatar Total Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Elena Rybakina (14), Kazakhstan, walkover.
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Aryna Sabalenka (9), Belarus, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Jelena Ostapenko (6), Latvia, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, 6-4, 1-6, 10-7.
Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei (1), Taiwan, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (4), Czech Republic, 6-4, 4-6, 12-10.
