Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA Doha Results

February 27, 2020 7:34 am
 
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $2,939,695

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Thursday from Qatar Total Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Elena Rybakina (14), Kazakhstan, walkover.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Aryna Sabalenka (9), Belarus, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Jelena Ostapenko (6), Latvia, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, 6-4, 1-6, 10-7.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei (1), Taiwan, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (4), Czech Republic, 6-4, 4-6, 12-10.

Advertisement

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound