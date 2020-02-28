Listen Live Sports

WTA Doha Results

February 28, 2020 10:27 am
 
Friday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $2,939,695

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Friday from Qatar Total Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka (9), Belarus, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Petra Kvitova (8), Czech Republic, def. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

