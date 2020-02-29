WTA Doha Results

Saturday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $2,939,695

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Saturday from Qatar Total Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Aryna Sabalenka (9), Belarus, def. Petra Kvitova (8), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3.

