WTA Hua Hin Results

By The Associated Press

Saturday

At True Arena Hua Hin

Hua Hin, Thailand

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

HUA HIN, THAILAND (AP) _ Results Saturday from Thailand Open at True Arena Hua Hin (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Magda Linette (5), Poland, def. Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, 7-5, 6-4.

Leonie Kung, Switzerland, def. Nao Hibino (8), Japan, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Barbara Haas, Austria, and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Peng Shuai and Wang Yafan (2), China, 6-4, 6-2.

