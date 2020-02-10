Listen Live Sports

WTA Hua Hin Results

February 10, 2020 4:02 am
 
Monday

At True Arena Hua Hin

Hua Hin, Thailand

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

HUA HIN, THAILAND (AP) _ Results Monday from Thailand Open at True Arena Hua Hin (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Leonie Kung, Switzerland, def. Patcharin Cheapchandej, Thailand, 6-0, 6-3.

Xiaodi You, China, def. Ellen Perez, Australia, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Zheng Saisai (4), China, def. Natalija Kostic, Serbia, 7-6 (6), 6-0.

Storm Sanders, Australia, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, 6-3, 6-4.

