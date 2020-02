WTA St. Petersburg Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday

At Sport Club Dinamo

St. Petersburg, Russia

Purse: $782,900

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy at Sport Club Dinamo (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Oceane Dodin, France, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-2, 6-2.

Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-4, 6-1.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Marketa Vondrousova (5), Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 7-5.

Donna Vekic (7), Croatia, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, def. Jennifer Brady, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Fiona Ferro, France, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Monique Adamczak, Australia, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, def. Vitalia Diatchenko and Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Cornelia Lister, Sweden, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok (2), Ukraine, 6-4, 7-5.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (1), Japan, vs. Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, 4-6, 6-1, 10-5.

