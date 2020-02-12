Listen Live Sports

WTA St. Petersburg Results

February 12, 2020 6:16 am
 
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Sport Club Dinamo

St. Petersburg, Russia

Purse: $782,900

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy at Sport Club Dinamo (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Alize Cornet, France, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-1, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Oceane Dodin, France, def. Johanna Konta (4), Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, and Alla Kudryavtseva, Russia, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, 6-3, 2-6, 10-6.

Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Kaitlyn Christian (3), United States, def. Daria Mishina and Ekaterina Shalimova, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Hayley Carter (4), United States, def. Vera Zvonareva and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-2, 6-1.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, vs. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-3.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The Associated Press

