WTA St. Petersburg Results

Wednesday
At Sport Club Dinamo
St. Petersburg, Russia
Purse: $782,900
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy at Sport Club Dinamo (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Alize Cornet, France, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-1, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Oceane Dodin, France, def. Johanna Konta (4), Britain, 6-3, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, and Alla Kudryavtseva, Russia, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, 6-3, 2-6, 10-6.
Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Kaitlyn Christian (3), United States, def. Daria Mishina and Ekaterina Shalimova, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.
Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Hayley Carter (4), United States, def. Vera Zvonareva and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-2, 6-1.
Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, vs. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-3.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.