WTA St. Petersburg Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday

At Sport Club Dinamo

St. Petersburg, Russia

Purse: $782,900

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy at Sport Club Dinamo (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Maria Sakkari (6), Greece, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Petra Kvitova (3), Czech Republic, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-2.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Donna Vekic (7), Croatia, 6-1, 7-5.

Kiki Bertens (2), Netherlands, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Advertisement

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Kaitlyn Christian (3), United States, def. Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, and Alla Kudryavtseva, Russia, 6-3, 7-5.

Caroline Garcia, France, and Johanna Konta, Britain, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Cornelia Lister, Sweden, 6-2, 6-2.

Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Hayley Carter (4), United States, def. Monique Adamczak, Australia, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (1), Japan, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.