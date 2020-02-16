WTA St. Petersburg Results

Sunday

At Sport Club Dinamo

St. Petersburg, Russia

Purse: $782,900

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy at Sport Club Dinamo (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Kiki Bertens (2), Netherlands, def. Elena Rybakina (8), Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (1), Japan, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Kaitlyn Christian (3), United States, 4-6, 6-0, 10-3.

