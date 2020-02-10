WTA St. Petersburg Results

Monday
At Sport Club Dinamo
St. Petersburg, Russia
Purse: $782,900
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Monday from St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy at Sport Club Dinamo (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Elena Rybakina (8), Kazakhstan, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.
Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.
