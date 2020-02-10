WTA St. Petersburg Results

Monday

At Sport Club Dinamo

St. Petersburg, Russia

Purse: $782,900

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Monday from St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy at Sport Club Dinamo (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Elena Rybakina (8), Kazakhstan, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

