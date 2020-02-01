Listen Live Sports

Wyoming 71, San Jose St. 66

February 1, 2020
 
WYOMING (6-17)

Banks 4-8 2-2 11, Hendricks 4-14 0-0 10, Maldonado 8-13 3-4 19, Taylor 2-5 3-5 7, Milton 5-8 0-0 12, Marble 6-9 0-1 12, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Foster 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 8-12 71.

SAN JOSE ST. (7-16)

Knight 7-13 5-5 21, Anigwe 3-8 2-2 9, Washington 5-13 1-2 14, Ivey 3-9 2-2 11, Chappell 0-6 4-5 4, Hammonds 0-3 0-0 0, Agee 2-3 1-1 5, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Lane 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-57 15-17 66.

Halftime_San Jose St. 27-26. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 5-26 (Milton 2-4, Hendricks 2-12, Banks 1-5, Foster 0-1, Maldonado 0-1, Marble 0-1, Thompson 0-2), San Jose St. 9-31 (Ivey 3-8, Washington 3-9, Knight 2-5, Anigwe 1-3, Agee 0-1, Moore 0-1, Chappell 0-2, Hammonds 0-2). Rebounds_Wyoming 28 (Taylor 8), San Jose St. 34 (Anigwe 10). Assists_Wyoming 18 (Maldonado 7), San Jose St. 16 (Washington 5). Total Fouls_Wyoming 19, San Jose St. 15. A_1,427 (5,000).

