Xavier 64, Providence 58

PROVIDENCE (13-11)

Watson 8-13 0-3 16, Diallo 5-13 4-4 14, Duke 4-8 2-2 12, Reeves 1-3 0-0 2, White 1-6 0-0 2, Pipkins 2-10 0-0 6, Gantt 1-1 0-0 2, Young 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 24-57 6-9 58.

XAVIER (16-8)

Carter 2-5 0-0 4, Freemantle 5-9 1-2 11, Jones 6-10 2-6 14, Marshall 1-6 2-2 5, Scruggs 4-12 3-4 13, Tandy 3-7 3-3 10, Moore 2-3 0-0 5, Goodin 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-55 11-17 64.

Halftime_Providence 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Providence 4-23 (Duke 2-4, Pipkins 2-9, Reeves 0-1, White 0-4, Diallo 0-5), Xavier 5-19 (Scruggs 2-7, Moore 1-1, Tandy 1-2, Marshall 1-6, Carter 0-1, Goodin 0-2). Fouled Out_Watson. Rebounds_Providence 30 (Watson 7), Xavier 32 (Jones 18). Assists_Providence 15 (White 7), Xavier 17 (Scruggs 5). Total Fouls_Providence 18, Xavier 13. A_10,575 (10,250).

