Xavier 77, St. John’s 74

XAVIER (17-9)

Carter 4-9 1-1 10, Freemantle 4-8 2-2 11, Jones 7-11 1-3 15, Marshall 6-13 3-6 15, Scruggs 6-12 0-0 16, Tandy 4-7 2-3 10, Goodin 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 9-15 77.

ST. JOHN’S (14-12)

Roberts 0-3 0-0 0, Dunn 5-12 6-9 17, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Champagnie 5-14 0-0 11, Figueroa 2-17 3-4 8, Rutherford 6-9 3-4 16, Earlington 7-14 2-3 17, Caraher 0-3 0-0 0, Sears 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-76 14-20 74.

Halftime_Xavier 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 6-23 (Scruggs 4-8, Freemantle 1-1, Carter 1-3, Moore 0-1, Goodin 0-2, Tandy 0-3, Marshall 0-5), St. John’s 6-19 (Williams 1-1, Rutherford 1-2, Earlington 1-3, Champagnie 1-4, Dunn 1-4, Figueroa 1-5). Fouled Out_Scruggs. Rebounds_Xavier 48 (Jones 15), St. John’s 37 (Earlington 8). Assists_Xavier 18 (Marshall 5), St. John’s 17 (Rutherford 7). Total Fouls_Xavier 17, St. John’s 15. A_14,765 (19,812).

