Xavier looks to sweep Georgetown

Xavier (18-10, 7-8) vs. Georgetown (15-13, 5-10)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown seeks revenge on Xavier after dropping the first matchup in Cincinnati. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 22, when the Musketeers shot 37.3 percent from the field en route to the 66-57 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Georgetown’s Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have collectively accounted for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 42 percent of all Hoyas points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Naji Marshall has accounted for 44 percent of all Xavier field goals over the last three games. Marshall has 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-11 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 15-2 when it scores at least 73.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Xavier’s Quentin Goodin has attempted 85 3-pointers and has connected on 27.1 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown is ranked second among Big East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.8 percent. The Hoyas have averaged 11.9 offensive boards per game.

