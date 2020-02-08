XFL Football At A Glance

All Times EST East Division W L Pct PF PA DC 1 0 1.000 31 19 New York 0 0 .000 0 0 St. Louis 0 0 .000 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 0 0 West Division W L Pct PF PA Houston 1 0 1.000 37 17 Dallas 0 0 .000 0 0 Seattle 0 1 .000 19 31 Los Angeles 0 1 .000 17 37

___

Saturday’s Games

DC 31, Seattle 19

Houston 37, Los Angeles 17

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at New York, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

New York at DC, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 6 p.m.

